In Romania, consumers are also taking advantage of discounts to stock up on everyday essentials, from coffee and cleaning supplies, to personal care products. Beyond the savings, buying ahead offers something less tangible: a greater sense of control over future needs.

The same approach can extend to healthcare. Regina Maria is offering discounts of up to 45% on individual medical subscriptions from November 20 to 26, 2026, allowing customers to arrange access to preventive healthcare services for the year ahead at a lower purchase price.

Why Black Friday shopping is about more than saving money?

Buying everyday products in advance can help households manage their budgets, but psychologists say the appeal of stocking up goes beyond financial considerations. Having essential items readily available can also provide reassurance, particularly when future expenses are difficult to predict.

"In an unpredictable economic environment, buying essential products gives us a sense of control over part of our future. We may not know how much prices will increase, but we know that some of our needs are covered for the coming months. So, Black Friday is no longer just about the pleasure of buying something we want, but also about the satisfaction of being prepared. We are not necessarily giving up the sense of reward; rather, what we perceive as rewarding is changing." says Alexandra Ivan, psychotherapist at Regina Maria Healthcare Network.

From household supplies, to healthcare: a different way to plan ahead

While households can estimate how much they will spend on everyday products, healthcare planning works differently. The focus is not on predicting medical problems, but on arranging access to routine check-ups, consultations and preventive tests.

"A medical subscription gives you access to healthcare services you may need throughout the year, including consultations, routine tests and medical investigations. During Black Friday, you can purchase it at an even lower price. For example, Comfort Plus, Regina Maria's best-selling individual medical subscription, is discounted by 45% and costs approximately the same as two consultations paid for separately. Yet it includes six consultations, an annual set of laboratory tests, 24/7 access to Healthline, and discounts of up to 50% on laboratory services, medical imaging and physiotherapy." explains Andreea Minuta, Executive Director of the Subscriptions Division at Regina Maria.

Beyond the financial benefits, medical subscriptions can also make preventive care easier to access by simplifying appointment scheduling, helping patients find the right specialists and providing convenient access to their medical records through a digital platform.