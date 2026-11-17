Romania to expand patients' access to genetic testing for six types of cancer
The tests will allow for targeted treatment according to the tumor's biological profile.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romanian health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced on Tuesday, November 17, that the government decided to expand patients' access to genetic testing for six more types of cancer.
The decision was reached after discussions with the Oncology Commission within the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance House.