Letta report identifies systemic weaknesses in Romania’s justice system
A report on Romania coordinated by former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta identified political influence, weak accountability and staff shortages as systemic problems in the country’s justice system, warning that they undermine efforts to combat corruption and ensure fair competition.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The document, presented publicly on Tuesday, November 24, at an event hosted by the National Bank of Romania, said the rule of law faces significant challenges that have worsened in recent years. It pointed to informal networks within the judiciary, a lack of consequences for magistrates involved in corruption cases, and the use of temporary appointments to management positions as mechanisms that can influence the running of courts.
The report recommended a broad reform programme covering judicial appointments, internal accountability, staffing, limitation periods and integrity safeguards, G4media.ro reported.