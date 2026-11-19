The Ilfov Tribunal decided on Wednesday, November 18, to replace pre-trial detention with house arrest in the case of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, accused of defrauding a businessman of more than EUR 1 million.

The court reached the same decision in the case of businessman Ionel Rusen, accused of fraud in the same case. House arrest will last for 30 days, and the ruling is not final and can be appealed.