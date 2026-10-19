Ireland removed 24 Romanian nationals under EU free-movement rules following the completion of custodial sentences for criminal offenses. The charter flight left Dublin on October 18 and arrived in Bucharest later that evening, as announced by Ireland’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration.

The men were between 24 and 57 years old. Irish authorities did not provide details about their convictions.

“Restricting the right to freedom of movement of European citizens is not a measure I take lightly, but there must be consequences if a person’s criminal behavior means they should no longer be entitled to access this privilege,” justice minister Jim O’Callaghan said.

“I will take action if our laws are not upheld, and this includes enforcing removal orders for individuals who are a danger to the public,” he added.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with Ireland’s prison service and national police. Police officers, medical personnel, interpreters, and a human rights observer accompanied the men on the flight.

The aircraft cost EUR 182,270, excluding VAT, for the operation, according to the ministry.

The flight brought the number of people removed from Ireland under the EU Free Movement Directive to 148 in 2026. Ireland has conducted seven removal charter flights this year, carrying a total of 245 people, including 91 EU citizens removed on grounds related to criminality.

Minister of state Colm Brophy noted that the operation should not be seen as reflecting on Ireland’s wider Romanian community.

“It is important to acknowledge that the majority of Romanian nationals resident in the State respect our laws and make a positive contribution to Irish society,” he said.

Under Irish regulations implementing the EU Free Movement Directive, authorities may order the removal of an EU citizen or qualifying family member whose conduct represents a genuine and sufficiently serious threat to public policy, security, or health. An exclusion order can also prohibit the person from returning to Ireland for up to 10 years.