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Ipsos survey: Cancer and stress top Romanians’ health concerns
Seven in ten Romanian respondents also believe the country’s healthcare system is overstretched, according to the Ipsos Health Service Report 2026.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Cancer is the leading health concern among Romanians, cited by 50% of respondents in an international Ipsos survey. Stress ranked second at 42%, followed by cardiovascular disease at 32%.
Meanwhile, obesity was cited by 30% of Romanian respondents and diabetes by 23%.