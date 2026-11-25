The Pediatrics Department of Dej Municipal Hospital was inaugurated on Friday, November 13, marking the completion of the RESTART charity campaign, initiated and implemented by Rotaract Club Cluj-Napoca Gemina.

In October 2024, the club's members launched a campaign aimed at transforming the department into a safer, more comfortable, and more welcoming space for children and their families, while also providing better working conditions for medical staff. The volunteers took on responsibilities alongside their professional, academic, and personal activities, contributing their time, energy, and skills to the implementation of a large-scale project.