Healthcare in Bucharest: A Practical Guide for Expats on Doctors, Insurance and Medical Emergencies
Understanding Romania's healthcare system can be challenging for international residents. From public health insurance and specialist appointments to language barriers and emergency assistance, here is what expats living in Bucharest need to know.
Romania Insider
· 8 min read
Moving to Bucharest involves more than finding a home, arranging residency documents and adapting to a new working environment. For expatriates and their families, understanding how to access healthcare is an equally important part of settling into life in Romania.
The Romanian healthcare system combines publicly funded services with a well-developed private medical sector. What many newcomers do not realize is that these two systems frequently overlap: privately operated clinics can also provide consultations covered by the national health insurance system.
For international residents, this means that finding appropriate medical care is often less about choosing between public and private providers and more about understanding insurance eligibility, referral requirements and available services.
Medical networks such as Clinica Prevencia, which operates outpatient facilities across Bucharest, illustrate this combined approach by bringing together family medicine, specialist consultations and access to both publicly funded and privately paid healthcare.
Understanding public and private healthcare in Romania
Romania's public health insurance system is administered by the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), through regional and local health insurance institutions, including CASMB in Bucharest.
People insured under the Romanian system can access a range of medical services through providers contracted with the relevant health insurance house. These may include family medicine, specialist consultations, diagnostic investigations and hospital treatment, subject to eligibility and applicable coverage conditions.
An important distinction for newcomers is that private clinics are not necessarily private-pay-only facilities.
Many independent medical providers have contracts with the public health insurance system, allowing eligible patients to receive certain services without paying directly for the consultation.
Clinica Prevencia follows this model, providing both CAS-funded medical consultations and private-pay services across a range of specialties.
However, not every consultation or investigation is automatically covered. Availability depends on the patient's insurance status, the medical service required and the provider's applicable contractual arrangements.
Private medical insurance and employer-sponsored healthcare subscriptions offer additional options, although their coverage varies. International residents should review the specific terms of their policies rather than assume that all outpatient care is included.
Free newsletters
Romania, in your inbox before your first coffee.
Get the Daily — the morning briefing, free, in English, unsubscribe anytime. Want business, real estate or travel digests too? Pick your newsletters →
Can expats access healthcare through Romanian public insurance?
Foreign citizenship does not, by itself, determine whether someone qualifies for Romanian public health insurance.
Eligibility depends on employment, residency status, applicable social security arrangements and other legal conditions.
Foreign nationals legally employed in Romania are generally covered through the applicable health insurance contribution system. Other residents may qualify under different provisions or require separate insurance arrangements.
European Union citizens visiting Romania temporarily may use a valid European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to access medically necessary state-provided healthcare under the relevant European rules.
However, the EHIC is intended for temporary stays. People relocating to Romania should establish which national social security system is responsible for their healthcare coverage.
For non-EU residents, insurance arrangements depend on their legal and employment circumstances.
Before requesting a publicly funded medical appointment, foreign residents should verify their insurance status and confirm that the required service is covered.
At Prevencia, insured patients can access a range of specialist services under the public health insurance system, subject to the relevant requirements. The clinic provides a practical explanation of CAS-funded medical consultations in Bucharest, including eligibility, referral documents and the specialties available.
For expats unfamiliar with the Romanian system, checking these requirements before booking can help avoid unnecessary administrative difficulties.
Finding a family doctor and accessing specialists
For international residents planning to stay in Bucharest long-term, establishing a relationship with a family doctor is often a sensible first step.
Known in Romanian as a medic de familie, the family doctor provides primary medical care, monitors chronic conditions, offers preventive services and helps coordinate access to specialist treatment.
For many specialist consultations covered through CAS, patients generally need a referral known as a bilet de trimitere. Certain medical conditions and specialties are exceptions to this requirement.
Private-pay consultations can usually be booked directly, without a referral, although an initial medical assessment may still be necessary.
The choice of medical specialist depends on the patient's symptoms and medical history. Cardiologists assess cardiovascular conditions, dermatologists evaluate skin disorders, endocrinologists investigate hormonal problems, and psychiatrists provide medical care for mental health conditions.
When symptoms are unclear or involve several possible medical conditions, a family doctor or internal medicine specialist can help determine the appropriate next steps.
Clinica Prevencia operates a multidisciplinary outpatient network, bringing together family medicine and specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, psychiatry, neurology, orthopedics and medical rehabilitation.
For patients managing ongoing health conditions, access to several medical specialties within the same network can simplify follow-up appointments and improve continuity of care.
Specialty availability and insurance coverage may differ between clinics, making it advisable to confirm the relevant details in advance.
Language barriers: an overlooked healthcare challenge
For expatriates, finding a doctor is only part of the challenge. Understanding medical instructions, insurance procedures, referral documents and the terminology used during consultations can be equally important.
Even foreign residents who communicate comfortably in everyday Romanian may find medical discussions and administrative requirements difficult to navigate.
Recognizing this challenge, Prevencia has developed "Prevencia for All," an initiative providing free practical healthcare guides in 22 languages for people arriving in Romania from abroad.
The guides explain how the healthcare system works, which documents patients may need and what to expect when visiting a medical clinic.
Available languages include English, German, Arabic, Turkish, Ukrainian, Hindi, Chinese and several others, reflecting the diversity of international communities living and working in Romania.
The initiative addresses a practical need: helping patients understand the healthcare system before they need medical attention.
Prevencia also provides assistance in Romanian and English. Patients who require an English-speaking physician should confirm language availability when arranging their appointment.
For international employers relocating staff to Bucharest, access to understandable healthcare information can also help employees and their families navigate the transition more easily.
Choosing a convenient medical provider in Bucharest
Location and accessibility are important considerations, particularly for working professionals, families with children and patients who require regular medical monitoring.
Bucharest's size and traffic can make travelling between unrelated medical providers inconvenient.
Choosing a multidisciplinary clinic can reduce some of these difficulties by allowing patients to access several specialties within an established healthcare network.
Clinica Prevencia operates a growing network of outpatient medical facilities across Bucharest, bringing together family medicine and a broad range of medical specialties. Patients can choose a convenient location based on their healthcare needs while benefiting from access to multiple services within the same medical network.
For patients transferring their medical care from another country, it is useful to keep previous medical reports, prescriptions, laboratory results and information about existing conditions readily available.
These records can help physicians understand medical history and determine whether additional investigations are necessary.
Medical emergencies and private ambulance services
Understanding how emergency medical assistance works is essential for anyone living in Romania.
The national emergency number is 112.
It should be used for potentially life-threatening situations, including suspected heart attack or stroke, severe breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, major trauma or other serious medical emergencies.
The public emergency response system coordinates the appropriate intervention.
Private ambulance operators provide additional medical assistance options, which may include medically assisted transport, home-based healthcare services and medical support for events.
Ambulanta PULS, part of the Prevencia group, operates a private ambulance service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Its services include medically assisted transport within Romania and internationally, selected medical assistance at home and medical support for events.
These options may be relevant for patients who require supervised transport following hospital discharge, people with reduced mobility or families arranging planned medical assistance.
Information about the available services can be found through Ambulanta PULS.
Patients should confirm the medical suitability, availability and costs of private ambulance services directly with the operator.
Private ambulance arrangements should not delay contacting 112 in a suspected life-threatening emergency.
Five practical steps before your first medical appointment
Navigating healthcare in Bucharest becomes considerably easier when a few basic arrangements are made in advance.
1. Verify your insurance status. Establish whether you are covered through Romanian public health insurance, another applicable European social security arrangement, private insurance or an employer-sponsored healthcare subscription. 2. Identify a family doctor. For long-term residents eligible to register, a family doctor can coordinate routine healthcare, preventive services and specialist referrals. 3. Understand referral requirements. Many consultations funded through CAS require a valid referral, while private-pay appointments generally offer direct access to specialists. 4. Prepare your medical documents. Keep identification, relevant insurance documentation, previous medical records and a current list of medications accessible. Ask in advance whether an English-speaking physician is available. 5. Know your emergency options. Save 112 for serious medical emergencies and understand which non-emergency medical assistance and transport services are available when needed.
Taking these steps before a medical problem occurs can reduce uncertainty and make accessing healthcare more straightforward.
Making healthcare in Bucharest easier to navigate
Romania offers multiple pathways to medical care, but understanding how they fit together is particularly important for foreign residents.
Public insurance can provide access to a wide range of services, including through privately operated medical facilities, while private-pay consultations and additional medical assistance services offer other options depending on individual needs.
For expats and international families, choosing a provider that combines primary care, medical specialties and clear information about insurance requirements can simplify the experience.
Clinica Prevencia represents one such option in Bucharest, combining multidisciplinary outpatient care with access to CAS-funded services and practical information designed to help international patients understand the Romanian healthcare system.
Through initiatives such as Prevencia for All, the network also addresses an important aspect of healthcare accessibility that is often overlooked: the ability of patients to understand how to obtain care in a country whose language and administrative procedures may be unfamiliar.
Ultimately, accessing healthcare in a new country becomes easier when patients understand their coverage, establish reliable medical contacts and know where to turn when assistance is needed.
For international residents settling in Bucharest, that preparation is an important part of making the city feel like home.