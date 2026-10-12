From healthcare financing in 2027 and hospital modernisation to access to medicines and crisis preparedness, the transformation of the healthcare system highlights the need for predictable resources, more effective services and better coordination between institutions. For patients, the stakes are tangible: more accessible care, timely access to treatment and continuity of healthcare services when they need them most.

These topics were discussed at the National Public Health Conference #UndeDoare, organized by BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest). The event brought together representatives of national and European authorities, doctors, experts, industry representatives and patient organizations to discuss sustainable financing, the role of technology in improving system performance, the balance between innovation and the availability of medicines, and the capacity to deliver an integrated emergency response.

At least EUR 20 billion for healthcare proposed for the next EU budget

Victor Negrescu, Vice-President of the European Parliament, presented his proposals to include healthcare among the priorities of the European Union's next budget for 2028 to 2034.

"In my capacity as rapporteur in the European Parliament's Committee on Public Health, I have proposed a dedicated healthcare chapter in the future national and regional partnership plans and called for a minimum allocation of EUR 20 billion for investment in healthcare." said Victor Negrescu.

The MEP also advocated retaining the EU4Health programme and a dedicated European instrument for healthcare, as the European Commission's proposal no longer includes the programme as a standalone instrument. He also called for medical research, innovation and the development of new treatments and technologies to be funded through the future European Competitiveness Fund.

Healthcare system resilience: institutional cooperation and secure digital infrastructure

Lucian Fatu, State Secretary, President of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), highlighted the role of interinstitutional and civil-military cooperation in ensuring continuity of healthcare services during crises.

"Representatives involved in the supply of blood, plasma and derived medicines identified, first and foremost, the need for national planning that can simultaneously provide care for those injured in a kinetic conflict and ensure continuity of care for transfusion-dependent patients, with resources prioritized according to clear medical criteria. Civil-military planning, long-term blood storage and a steady blood supply are also needed."