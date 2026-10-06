More than half of Romanian consumers use artificial intelligence (AI) tools as their first source of health and wellness information, according to PwC’s Voice of the Consumer 2026 survey. The share reached 53% in Romania, compared with 47% in Central and Eastern Europe and 51% globally.

The survey found that 36% of Romanian respondents would use AI to create personalised fitness or wellness plans, while 31% were open to using it for meal planning, shopping lists, and nutrition advice.