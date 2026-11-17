GhidSOS, a free emergency preparedness guide developed by Romanian company ZERO ENTROPY, is now available as an Android app on Google Play.

The app brings together 1,078 practical articles in 28 thematic books and 22 emergency fact sheets for critical situations. It covers 10 scenarios: earthquakes, war and armed conflict, nuclear alerts, blackouts, floods, chemical accidents, fires, extreme weather, pandemics, and economic collapse.