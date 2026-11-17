Morphosis Capital, George Peltecu bring Umana Fertility, Royal Hospital into new healthcare network
The network will expand nationwide through a combination of acquisitions and greenfield investments, the fund said.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Morphosis Capital Fund II and entrepreneur George Peltecu have established Primia Medical, with Umana Fertility, an assisted reproduction provider, and Royal Hospital, a hospital focused on gynecological, breast, and minimally invasive surgery as its founding businesses.
Described as “Romania's first healthcare network dedicated exclusively to women,” it gathers more than 150 physicians and centers in Bucharest and Brașov.