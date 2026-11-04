Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice has placed Alexandru Toader, the son of former justice minister Tudorel Toader, under house arrest for 19 days, News.ro reported. The court granted his appeal against the pretrial detention order issued by the Iași Court of Appeal.

The house arrest applies from November 3 through November 21, with the ruling being final. The court ordered his immediate release from custody.

During this period, Toader may not leave his residence without permission from the judicial authorities. He must appear before investigators or the court whenever summoned and is prohibited from communicating with the alleged victims and witnesses in the case.

The judges warned that intentionally violating the restrictions could result in his return to pretrial detention or an additional charge of escape, according to News.ro.

Alexandru Toader, a lecturer at the Faculty of Law in Iași, had been ordered into pretrial detention for 30 days on October 24. Prosecutors are investigating him on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, and using his position for sexual purposes.

Former justice minister Tudorel Toader denied the allegations and claimed in a Facebook post that the case represented “an attack against me, by targeting Alexandru.”