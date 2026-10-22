Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced that it sent Cristina Trăilă, former Vaslui PNL leader Mihai Barbu, and businessman Fănel Bogoș to trial. The case was submitted to the Bucharest Court of Appeal on October 21, News.ro reported.

Trăilă is charged with complicity in using political influence or authority to obtain undue benefits. Barbu faces a charge of using influence or authority for such benefits, while Bogoș is accused of instigating the offense.

According to prosecutors, Fănel Bogoș managed several poultry farms in Vaslui County where systematic violations of veterinary health rules allegedly occurred. After a salmonella outbreak was confirmed at one farm in September 2024, his company allegedly sought approximately RON 13 million in compensation.

The Vaslui veterinary authority, DSVSA, reportedly rejected the claim and ordered strict monitoring of the disposal of roughly 226,000 affected birds.

The prosecutors say that Bogoș then sought the removal of DSVSA Vaslui’s executive director. Between February and November 2025, Mihai Barbu allegedly used his political influence to arrange meetings between Bogoș and senior state officials, the head of the national veterinary authority, and several politicians.

Barbu is also accused of pressuring the head of the national veterinary authority to dismiss the local director. According to the DNA, he promised Bogoș that he would either secure the cancellation of measures imposed over irregularities at the farms or seek the director’s removal.

Further on, the prosecutors allege that Cristina Trăilă supported Barbu’s actions on November 3 and 4, 2025, while serving as deputy secretary-general of the government.

Trăilă resigned from the government on August 26 after prosecutors opened a criminal investigation against her. At the time, she said she was “completely innocent” and expressed confidence that the matter would be clarified during the investigation.

She also described the public controversy as “artificial” and said it was being used to damage the image of then-prime minister Ilie Bolojan, the government, and the National Liberal Party (PNL).