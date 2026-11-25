Romanian citizens who are abroad but have their official domicile in Romania could apply for an electronic identity card at Romanian consulates starting December 2. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced that it published the draft government decision for public consultation on November 24, and the proposed start date is earlier than initially planned.

“In this first phase, the service is available only to Romanians who are domiciled in Romania and can come to the consulate with all the original documents, including proof of domicile,” foreign minister Dan Neculăescu wrote on Facebook.

The applicants would have to appear in person at a Romanian diplomatic mission or career consular office, the MAE explained. If an applicant does not own the property listed as their domicile and the person hosting them is in Romania, the ministry said it will accept a power of attorney or a notarized statement confirming the host’s consent.

“At this stage, applicants must present the original supporting documents until electronic access to the database of the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) becomes operational,” reads the ministry’s announcement.

Dan Neculăescu said work was also underway on a simpler way for applicants to obtain proof of domicile online.

Once the government adopts the decision and the service goes live, applicants will be able to check the full list of required documents and book an appointment through eConsulat.ro.

The ministry said cards would be dispatched to diplomatic missions and consular offices within 45 working days for applications filed in EU countries and within 60 working days for those filed outside the EU.

“We have not forgotten Romanians domiciled abroad,” minister Neculăescu said, adding that the Foreign Affairs and Interior ministries were working to extend the service to them in a later phase.

Under the proposal, diplomatic missions and consular offices would also stop accepting requests for services related to issuing the 1997-model identity card when the new service launches. The ministry said it does not recommend using the older card as a travel document.