The first flamingos were observed in the Techirghiol area in 2016, when their presence was considered a rarity, News.ro reported. Larger flocks have since been recorded annually at both Lake Techirghiol and Lake Sinoe.

Ornithologist Attila Marton told the local media that many of the birds are young, raising the possibility that some may have hatched in isolated areas of Romania. However, they could also have come from neighbouring Bulgaria or from parts of Ukraine away from the war.

“We do not know where they come from, but there are certainly significant numbers every year,” Marton told local publication Ziua de Constanța, as reported by News.ro.

“I believe it is only a matter of time before they become a resident, breeding population that can be observed throughout the year in Romania,” he added.