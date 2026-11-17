Romania’s Madrigal National Chamber Choir will hold three concerts in Paris between November 23 and 27 under the direction of conductor Anna Ungureanu. The tour marks 60 years since the ensemble first performed in France.

A gala concert at the UNESCO headquarters will open a series of events celebrating Romania’s National Day. It will also mark 70 years since Romania joined UNESCO and the Constantin Brâncuși Year, commemorating 150 years since the sculptor’s birth, according to a press release.