European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola congratulated Luca Niculescu after he took office as Romania’s prime minister on Tuesday, October 20. Moreover, Moldova’s leader Maia Sandu and prime minister Vasile Tofan also welcomed the new government and pledged continued cooperation.

“We have important work ahead of us,” von der Leyen wrote on X, citing the need to create opportunities for citizens and businesses and strengthen security on Europe’s Eastern Flank.

“We have no time to waste. Let’s move forward together, for Romania and for Europe,” she added.

X postOpen on X

In her turn, Roberta Metsola said Romania had an important role in shaping Europe’s future at a time when security and the need for a stronger, more united EU were increasingly important.

X postOpen on X

Moldova’s president Maia Sandu also published a message on social media, wishing Luca Niculescu and his government success and thanking outgoing prime minister Ilie Bolojan for their cooperation.

“Romania can always count on us,” she said.

X postOpen on X

Meanwhile, Moldovan prime minister Vasile Tofan described Romania as a reliable partner connected to Moldova through language, culture, and close ties between communities on both sides of the Prut River.

He highlighted bilateral projects in energy, infrastructure, and European integration, adding that the government in Chișinău would remain “a trusted partner and a friend” to Bucharest.

X postOpen on X

The Romanian Parliament approved Luca Niculescu’s cabinet on October 20 with 280 votes in favor and 58 against, ending more than five months of political deadlock. The independent diplomat was president Nicușor Dan’s fourth nominee for prime minister following three unsuccessful attempts to form a government.