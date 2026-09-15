Romanian parents see technology as a tool for their children’s education, health and future prospects, but excessive use raises their concerns about sedentary lifestyles (29%), uncontrolled online interactions (29%) and even children becoming detached from reality (28%), according to a study conducted by D&D Research on behalf of Vodafone.

The amount of time children spend in front of screens, and the effort required from parents to limit and monitor how their children use technology are becoming an increasingly difficult challenge for families. With technology constantly present, parents feel the pressure to ensure that it does not come to replace the experiences that help children develop and discover their abilities.