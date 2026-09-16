Verita International School, a private educational institution following the British education system, has inaugurated its Verita Amber Campus in the residential project Amber Forest, following an investment of nearly EUR 10 million in the first phase.

The campus was designed and purpose-built by Alesonor for Verita International School and is described as “Romania’s first school campus purpose-built to nZEB (nearly Zero-Energy Building) standards.” Verita’s expansion into Amber Forest will complement its existing campus in Aviatiei, consolidating its position as one of the largest international schools in the country.

The campus is being developed in two phases across a site of approximately 15,000 sqm and hosts a school, a kindergarten, and an afterschool, as well as sports facilities. A total of 80% of the campus is dedicated to green areas, outdoor learning, and sports. The remaining 20% of the 15,000 sqm site is allocated to educational buildings.

The first phase comprises approximately 4,500 sqm of built space, including the first 3,500 sqm school building and 1,000 sqm full-sized indoor sports hall. Scheduled for completion in autumn 2026, the indoor sports hall will provide students with a dedicated space for physical education, sports and community activities.

In August 2026, the first building of the campus welcomed its first students from Early Years (starting at age 2.5), through Year 5 (up to 10 years old). The first phase building has been designed to accommodate up to 450 students and the school's progressive expansion as new year groups are added. Verita plans to introduce at least one additional year group annually as the Amber Campus develops, at least up to Year 9, or even further if needed, it said.

In the second development phase, Verita plans to add a dedicated Secondary School building (of approx. 5,000 sqm), bringing the Amber Campus to a total capacity of approximately 1,000 students. Subject to permitting and market conditions, further details regarding this phase are expected to be announced in 2027. Upon completion, the total investment in Verita Amber Campus, including both phases, will reach approximately EUR 20 million.

Verita International School is a fully accredited IBDP, COBIS and CIS International British school with 1,300 students and 300 teachers and staff across Romania and Greece. It follows the National Curriculum of England & Wales.

The development of Verita Amber Campus also marks a new stage in Verita International School's partnership with Dukes Education, one of the UK's leading education groups. Announced in 2025, the partnership provides students in Romania with access to an extensive international education network that includes English-language summer programs at educational institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford and Eton, international sports competitions and extracurricular activities, expert university and career guidance, internships and placements in international organizations, as well as tutoring and educational counseling for students preparing for school and international examinations.