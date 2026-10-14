Earlier this week, Bulgarian government officials called for the immediate intensification of monitoring and information sharing in the Black Sea region, particularly from Romania and Turkey, along with NATO structures, after two vessels were hit on Monday, October 12.

In this context, Romanian interim defense minister Radu Miruță talked with Bulgarian counterpart Dimitar Stoyanov and Turkish defense minister Yaşar Güler. The three ministers assessed the severely deteriorated security environment and discussed joint measures to protect maritime corridors.