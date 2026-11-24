12:48

The Romanian Presidency rejected AUR’s conclusions on November 24, saying the party’s report “brings no new arguments to the legal debate” over the annulment of the November 2024 presidential election.



According to the Presidency, the Constitutional Court canceled the election because a candidate gained substantial online exposure through the opaque use of social media algorithms and undisclosed funding, benefited from improperly labeled electoral advertising, and declared no campaign expenses despite significant media exposure. The statement most likely refered to independent candidate Cǎlin Georgescu, who unexpectedly won the first round of the elections.



Moreover, the Presidency's statement acknowledged that the evidence available when the court ruled was incomplete and that Romanian legislation did not provide adequate procedures for such an unprecedented case. However, it argued that the court had sufficient indications that the electoral competition had been seriously distorted and that later investigations supported those indications.



The Presidency also stressed that the Constitutional Court’s ruling was based on illicit campaign financing, whether domestic or foreign, rather than specifically on foreign interference. It added that the decision belonged exclusively to the constitutional judges and was adopted unanimously.