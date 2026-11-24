Update: AUR report disputes legal basis for annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential elections
The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has published a report challenging the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections, arguing that the Constitutional Court (CCR) lacked a sufficient legal basis to cancel the entire electoral process and that the evidence presented at the time did not establish Russian interference.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
AUR said it intends to send its report to the Prosecutor General's Office and other state institutions and seek further parliamentary scrutiny, Mediafax reported.
The publication came as president Nicușor Dan continues to delay a separate report he had promised on the annulled elections. On November 10, he said the political crisis had pushed the work into the background and declined to give a publication date.