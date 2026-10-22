Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu will remain under judicial supervision while prosecutors investigate him for alleged bribery. The Bucharest Tribunal on Wednesday, October 21, rejected his challenge against the National Anticorruption Directorate’s decision to extend the measure, Agerpres reported.

The court also rejected Ciucu’s request to modify some of the obligations imposed on him. It ordered him to pay RON 500 in legal expenses, and the ruling is final.

Ciprian Ciucu was placed under judicial supervision by the DNA in June. Prosecutors have since extended the measure twice, with the mayor unsuccessfully challenging each extension.

“I presented my case, and I hoped that this time the judicial supervision would be lifted,” the mayor said after leaving the court. “I will challenge it every time because I consider myself innocent.”

He also said he wanted to complete his term without the restrictions and denied that he posed a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege that during the November-December 2025 election campaign, Ciprian Ciucu received advertising and campaign consulting services from two businesspeople in exchange for issuing a permit and an urban-planning certificate for a real estate project.

At the time of the alleged acts in November 2025, Ciucu was serving as mayor of District 6.