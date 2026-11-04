The Bucharest Court of Appeal has overturned the prison sentence issued against American rapper Wiz Khalifa for possessing and smoking cannabis at a Romanian festival in 2024, News.ro reported. The court granted his extraordinary appeal and ordered a new hearing of the case.

The ruling canceled a December 2025 decision by the Constanța Court of Appeal that sentenced the artist, whose legal name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, to nine months in prison. The related sentence enforcement warrant was also annulled, according to media reports.

The court scheduled the retrial of the appeal filed by organized crime prosecutors, DIICOT, for November 12. Arrangements are expected to be made for the rapper to participate by videoconference.

Wiz Khalifa was prosecuted in October 2024 for illegally possessing cannabis for personal use. Prosecutors said he had 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cannabis cigarette at the Costinești festival in July of that year.

The Constanța Tribunal initially fined him RON 3,600, but DIICOT appealed and subsequently obtained the nine-month prison sentence. The case was later transferred from Constanța to Bucharest at the rapper’s request.