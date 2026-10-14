Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced on Wednesday, October 14, that it introduced automated parking access for vehicles transporting people with reduced mobility who hold valid permits. The system is available in the public parking lots at both airports serving the Romanian capital.

License plate recognition technology checks each arriving vehicle against a dedicated database. If the registration is valid, the barrier opens automatically without requiring a parking ticket or staff assistance, according to CNAB.

The company said the system is intended to “reduce formalities and provide people with reduced mobility with predictable, simple, and fast access to airport infrastructure.”

“To obtain automated access, eligible individuals or their representatives must send the required registration information to parcare.pmr@cnab.ro: the full name of the beneficiary or legal representative, details of the reduced-mobility permit, the vehicle’s license plate number, and contact information,” reads the official announcement.

The original reduced-mobility permit must remain clearly displayed at the front of the vehicle while it is parked. Changes to the registered license plate or extensions to the permit’s validity must be reported at least 48 hours in advance.

If the system does not recognize a registered vehicle, drivers can use the intercom at the barrier. Airport staff will then verify the information and authorize access, the company said.