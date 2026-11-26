Government will pay even more attention to Romania’s auto industry, PM promises
Hundreds of thousands of Romanians work in one way or another in the auto industry, he said.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian prime minister Luca Niculescu said on Wednesday, November 25, during a visit to the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, that the government would pay even more attention to Romania's automotive industry and announced plans to create a task force.
Niculescu said he had come to the plant to discuss the prospects of Romania's automotive industry, because "it is one of the strongest industries we have."