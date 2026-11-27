Strabag announced that it has been awarded seven design-and-build contracts worth a combined RON 179.45 million to rehabilitate railway infrastructure in Romania. The contracts cover work on the Bumbești-Livezeni and Adjud-Siculeni lines.

The six Bumbești-Livezeni contracts, worth about RON 129 million, were signed on November 25 with railway infrastructure manager CFR SA’s Craiova regional branch. The line is part of the Filiași-Livezeni route, and the contracts have completion periods of 10 to 17 months, including design.