Strabag wins RON 179 mln in railway rehabilitation contracts in Romania
Six of the seven contracts cover bridges, culverts, and tunnels on the historic Bumbești-Livezeni line.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Strabag announced that it has been awarded seven design-and-build contracts worth a combined RON 179.45 million to rehabilitate railway infrastructure in Romania. The contracts cover work on the Bumbești-Livezeni and Adjud-Siculeni lines.
The six Bumbești-Livezeni contracts, worth about RON 129 million, were signed on November 25 with railway infrastructure manager CFR SA’s Craiova regional branch. The line is part of the Filiași-Livezeni route, and the contracts have completion periods of 10 to 17 months, including design.