Netherlands extends presence of MQ-9 Reaper drones in Romania until end-2027
The Dutch government has extended the mission of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned reconnaissance drones stationed in Romania until December 31, 2027, according to a statement from the Dutch Embassy in Bucharest.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The mission, which was due to expire at the end of this month, is being extended as the Dutch contribution takes on greater importance for the collective defence of NATO’s eastern flank.
The Dutch Ministry of Defence uses unmanned aircraft in Air Shielding operations. The drones collect data and information on the region’s airspace using advanced onboard sensors, directly contributing to a clear operational picture in the region.
The Dutch mission forms part of NATO’s expanded Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability. The importance of the Dutch presence in Romania has increased significantly following the end of US participation in this particular surveillance capability.
The MQ-9 Reaper aircraft operate in direct support of NATO, but the missions are conducted under national responsibility. NATO transmits its intelligence requirements to the Netherlands, while the Dutch authorities independently decide which missions to conduct, how they are managed and how the collected data is processed.
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