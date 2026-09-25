The mission, which was due to expire at the end of this month, is being extended as the Dutch contribution takes on greater importance for the collective defence of NATO’s eastern flank.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence uses unmanned aircraft in Air Shielding operations. The drones collect data and information on the region’s airspace using advanced onboard sensors, directly contributing to a clear operational picture in the region.

The Dutch mission forms part of NATO’s expanded Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability. The importance of the Dutch presence in Romania has increased significantly following the end of US participation in this particular surveillance capability.

The MQ-9 Reaper aircraft operate in direct support of NATO, but the missions are conducted under national responsibility. NATO transmits its intelligence requirements to the Netherlands, while the Dutch authorities independently decide which missions to conduct, how they are managed and how the collected data is processed.