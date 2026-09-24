In December 2023, Romtehnica Company awarded a EUR 328 million framework contract, negotiated without prior publication, to German company Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH. The program, carried out by the General Staff of the Land Forces, provided for the modernization of 4 systems (24 guns) of Oerlikon GDF 103 anti-aircraft artillery, with the introduction of C-RAM capabilities.

C-RAM stands for Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar, meaning countering rockets, artillery projectiles, and mortars. This capability essentially means transforming anti-aircraft guns into a system capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting small projectiles and rockets approaching protected targets.