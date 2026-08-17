Energy

Romania's Romgaz posts 3.4% stronger net profit in H1 on tax, regulatory effects

17 August 2026

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Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) reported its net profit rose 4.7% y/y to RON 762.7 million (EUR 145 million) in Q2, while turnover fell 6.6% to RON 1.75 billion. Gross profit decreased by 8.3% to RON 796.6 million, while EBITDA fell 13.5% y/y to RON 864.6 million.

The decline in operating profit was partly offset by a 75.9% reduction in profit tax during the quarter. 

Gas deliveries in Q2 were 10.2% lower than in Q1, while gas sales turnover fell 17.5% to RON 1.51 billion. Deliveries at regulated prices accounted for 66.8% of total volumes, down from 86.6% in Q2 2025.

Romgaz, Romania's largest natural gas producer, had a market capitalisation of RON 74.0 billion (EUR 14.1 billion) after its shares gained 127% y/y.

In the entire H1, Romgaz reported consolidated net profit of RON 1.74 billion (EUR 332 million), up 3.4% y/y, despite an 8.6% decline in turnover to RON 3.88 billion.

The increase in profit was driven mainly by lower taxation and a positive effect related to amounts owed by the Ministry of Energy under the emergency gas and electricity price-capping mechanism, rather than stronger operating performance. 

For H1, income tax expense was 44.5% lower than a year earlier.

The H1 result also benefited from a net positive effect of EUR 123.8 million after Romgaz collected part of the amounts owed by the Ministry of Energy under OUG 27/2022, which introduced measures for capping electricity and gas prices. The company also reversed an impairment adjustment recognised in 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

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Energy

Romania's Romgaz posts 3.4% stronger net profit in H1 on tax, regulatory effects

17 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) reported its net profit rose 4.7% y/y to RON 762.7 million (EUR 145 million) in Q2, while turnover fell 6.6% to RON 1.75 billion. Gross profit decreased by 8.3% to RON 796.6 million, while EBITDA fell 13.5% y/y to RON 864.6 million.

The decline in operating profit was partly offset by a 75.9% reduction in profit tax during the quarter. 

Gas deliveries in Q2 were 10.2% lower than in Q1, while gas sales turnover fell 17.5% to RON 1.51 billion. Deliveries at regulated prices accounted for 66.8% of total volumes, down from 86.6% in Q2 2025.

Romgaz, Romania's largest natural gas producer, had a market capitalisation of RON 74.0 billion (EUR 14.1 billion) after its shares gained 127% y/y.

In the entire H1, Romgaz reported consolidated net profit of RON 1.74 billion (EUR 332 million), up 3.4% y/y, despite an 8.6% decline in turnover to RON 3.88 billion.

The increase in profit was driven mainly by lower taxation and a positive effect related to amounts owed by the Ministry of Energy under the emergency gas and electricity price-capping mechanism, rather than stronger operating performance. 

For H1, income tax expense was 44.5% lower than a year earlier.

The H1 result also benefited from a net positive effect of EUR 123.8 million after Romgaz collected part of the amounts owed by the Ministry of Energy under OUG 27/2022, which introduced measures for capping electricity and gas prices. The company also reversed an impairment adjustment recognised in 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

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