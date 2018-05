Romatsa, the state company that manages the air traffic control activity in Romania, has purchased insurance policies worth RON 39 million (EUR 8.4 million) for its employees from Allianz-Tiriac, local News.ro reported.

The contract was awarded through open auction based on the lowest price.

Allianz-Tiriac was the only bidder, according to data from the electronic public auction system SEAP.

[email protected]