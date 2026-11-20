Daniela Pescaru, a former secretary of state at the Ministry of Finance and one of the most experienced specialists in drafting Romania's public budget, is returning to the government just five months after retiring, according to Gandul. She will join the staff of Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu.

Pescaru has drafted Romania’s budgets since 2014, after the Ministry's expert inherited from communist-era Gheorghe Gherghina had done the same for decades.