Deputy PM Neacșu hires budget expert formerly working for FinMin
The move is surprising given that Pescaru announced her retirement in June.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Daniela Pescaru, a former secretary of state at the Ministry of Finance and one of the most experienced specialists in drafting Romania's public budget, is returning to the government just five months after retiring, according to Gandul. She will join the staff of Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu.
Pescaru has drafted Romania’s budgets since 2014, after the Ministry's expert inherited from communist-era Gheorghe Gherghina had done the same for decades.