The former Petrila Mining Exploitation will undergo rehabilitation and reconversion, with large-scale investments aimed at preserving its historic buildings, creating green and recreational spaces, and developing new cultural, educational and economic functions, Profit.ro reported.

The projects are financed through the Sustainable Development and Just Transition Programme, with the West Regional Development Agency (ADR Vest) acting as the Intermediary Body for Hunedoara County. The total value of the investments is nearly EUR 35 million.