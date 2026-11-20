Romanian president Nicușor Dan attended the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries that have pledged to provide enhanced support to Ukraine and contribute to peace negotiations, on Thursday, November 19, in Berlin.

After the meeting, the head of state said that participants discussed a possible end to the war in Ukraine and dismissed the trilateral US-China-Russia meeting on the same day as business as usual.

Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin

During the Coalition meeting, Nicușor Dan argued that Europe must participate in negotiations on the war in Ukraine and have a unified position, through working groups that bring together the expectations of European countries, particularly those close to the front line.

“Our position was also that the outcome of this peace process, a peace that we all want, must not be a weaker Ukraine, because that would be an invitation for Russia to do the same thing again in a few years. Likewise, it cannot be a weaker Europe. Therefore, all the security gains we have achieved together must remain intact. The process must not damage the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the United States,” the president said.

The heads of state of Norway and the United Kingdom were also present for the meeting, along with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. President Donald Trump also intervened by phone at one point during the discussion, after the trilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping in Shenzhen the same day.

“There was a moment, as at previous meetings of the Coalition of the Willing, when the military side presented an update on where we stand with these security guarantees, because the military side has been working on this throughout this period, and things are very close to taking their final form,” the head of state said during a press conference held at the Romanian Embassy in Berlin, adding that the coalition's first military exercise is underway.

Nicusor Dan said he highlighted security in the Black Sea in the context of repeated attacks on commercial vessels transiting the region.

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Before the meeting, the Presidential Administration had stated that a peace agreement must strengthen Europe's security, with increased attention to NATO's Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region. The Cotroceni Palace emphasized that lasting peace requires the full restoration of security in the Black Sea and that Russia must not be allowed to influence the security and foreign policy decisions of countries in the region.