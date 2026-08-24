Romania’s leading Banca Transilvania posts 26.8% higher net profit in first half of 2026

In the first six months of the year, Romania’s leading bank, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), recorded a net profit of RON 2.5 billion, 26.8% above the level recorded in the same period last year, according to a press release.

The BT Group's assets reached RON 233.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, up 4% from the end of last year and 12.1% compared with the same period of the previous year. Loans and net leasing receivables granted to customers reached RON 115.7 billion, up 8.4% from the end of 2025 and 14.8% compared with the first half of last year. At the same time, the gross loans-to-deposits ratio increased to 68.5%, 3.8% above the level at the end of last year.

“Despite the challenging economic environment, we managed to grow the bank's customer base and operational activity, which is reflected in our results,” said Ömer Tetik, general manager of Banca Transilvania.

Within the Group, Banca Transilvania's own net profit reached RON 2.1 billion in the first half of the year, up 20.7% compared with the same period last year. Net profit in the second quarter was 25.6% higher compared with the first quarter of the year. The evolution was supported by commercial performance and the acceleration of activity in the second quarter.

The bank's assets increased to RON 217.8 billion, 3.5% above the level at the end of 2025 and 11.3% compared with June 30, 2025. Customer deposits reached RON 172.4 billion, up 2.1% from the end of last year and 8.8% compared with the same period of the previous year.

The gross loan portfolio granted to customers reached RON 113.7 billion, up 7.6% from the end of 2025 and 11.7% compared with June 30, 2025. The quality of the loan portfolio remained at a very good level, with the non-performing loan ratio according to the EBA definition falling to 2.41%, 0.24 percentage points below the level recorded in the same period last year.

The gross loans-to-deposits ratio reached 65.9%, an evolution that reflects the transformation of attracted resources into financing for individuals and companies.

BT also reported a strong capital position, with a solvency ratio of 21.96%, which includes the interim net profit for the first half of 2026. Return on equity remained at a solid level of 21.98%. At the same time, basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at RON 1.9389 for the first half of the year, up 24.2% from the value recorded in the same period of 2025.

Net interest income at the individual level reached RON 3.3 billion, up 4.6% from the first half of 2025. Net fee and commission income increased by 13.5% compared with the same period last year, amid an increase in transaction volumes. Net trading income was 4.9% above the level recorded in the first half of 2025, supported mainly by foreign exchange activity and the performance of financial assets held for trading.

Operating income increased to RON 5.3 billion, up 15.9% compared with the same period last year and 6.2% compared with the first quarter of 2026, as a result of increased commercial activity. The bank's operating expenses were influenced by investments in development and the integration into Banca Transilvania of the technology company Code Crafters, which was part of the BT Group. Compared with the first half of 2025, operating expenses increased by 12.9%, while compared with the first quarter of this year, they decreased by 8.9% in the second quarter of the year.

Operational efficiency remained at a competitive level, with a cost-to-income ratio of 44.6%, or 38.3% excluding the impact of the turnover tax. The figures show the bank's ability to support growth through an efficient and scalable business model.

BT provided companies with financing of RON 17.6 billion, RON 5.1 billion above the level recorded in the same period last year, while it provided RON 7 billion in financing to individuals, of which 31% were real estate/mortgage loans and 67% loans for current needs. The Large Corporate segment was the main driver of growth in financing granted to companies, contributing more than 80% (RON 4.2 billion) to the increase in lending compared with H1 2025, particularly through financing investment projects and working capital needs.

The outstanding balance of gross loans granted to companies increased by 10.1% compared with the end of 2025 and by 14.8% compared with June 30, 2025.

The number of transactions carried out by all customers through all the bank's channels was more than 17% higher than in the first half of last year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)