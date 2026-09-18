Aquila’s shares are already included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices. Following the latest FTSE Russell review, the number of Romanian issuers included in the FTSE Global All Cap index will rise to 10.

Aquila was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2021, raising EUR 74 million in what the company described as the largest initial public offering by a Romanian entrepreneurial company at the time. The proceeds were intended to support investments, acquisitions and regional expansion.

“Five years later, Aquila’s capitalization increased from approximately RON 1.1 billion to over RON 2.4 billion (EUR 457 million). During this period, we constantly pursued increasing liquidity and diversifying the investor base, maintaining an active dialogue with the capital market,” Jean Dumitrescu, Aquila’s investor relations director, said in the company’s release.

The company’s shares entered the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main BET index in March 2022. In June that year, Aquila was added to FTSE Russell’s index structure through inclusion in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index.

Aquila operates in Romania, Moldova and Hungary, with a portfolio of more than 22,000 products and distribution reaching more than 78,000 points of sale.

The company reported revenues of approximately RON 3.5 billion (EUR 690 million) in the 2025 financial year, an 18% increase from the previous year, according to the figures cited by Agerpres.

The FTSE Global All Cap inclusion marks another step in Aquila’s expansion within international equity benchmarks following its 2022 entry into the FTSE Russell and MSCI index families.