Romania’s BET index 13% below August 19 peak
Romania’s BET index, the local stock market benchmark, fell 1% in the September 15 trading session, despite a brief buying spurt in the final minute before the close. It plunged another 3% on September 16, bringing its decline to 13% from the record high reached on August 19.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The fall puts the index firmly in correction territory, conventionally defined as a decline of more than 10% from a recent peak, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.
Romania’s market appears particularly sensitive to domestic political developments, and the current correction suggests that investor sentiment has eventually turned more cautious after months of political deadlock. Investors are also watching the upcoming review by S&P Global Ratings, scheduled for October 2, amid concerns over Romania’s fiscal position and the absence of a full-fledged government.