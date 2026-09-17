The fall puts the index firmly in correction territory, conventionally defined as a decline of more than 10% from a recent peak, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Romania’s market appears particularly sensitive to domestic political developments, and the current correction suggests that investor sentiment has eventually turned more cautious after months of political deadlock. Investors are also watching the upcoming review by S&P Global Ratings, scheduled for October 2, amid concerns over Romania’s fiscal position and the absence of a full-fledged government.