The company said the weaker profitability came as it expanded factory activity and strengthened the position of the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, while consumers remained cautious and cost pressures stayed high.

Factory volumes increased by 13% year-on-year in H1, while the share of milk from Agroserv Măriuța’s own farm used in processing rose to 74%, the company said. The higher proportion of own-produced milk supports its integrated production model and allows it to use more of the processing capacity developed in recent years.

“In the first half of 2026, we continued to expand the factory's activity and strengthen the market position of the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand,” Cornel Dănilă, general manager of Agroserv Măriuța, said.

He said the company had continued to pursue higher volumes and stronger commercial relationships despite the temporary impact on margins and profitability.

“We chose this approach to increase our market share and create a more solid basis for future development,” Dănilă said.

The company said the expansion strategy was implemented against a backdrop of cautious consumer spending and persistent cost pressures. The focus on volumes and market penetration has therefore come at the expense of short-term profitability as Agroserv seeks to strengthen its position in the dairy market.

Agroserv Măriuța plans to focus during the second half of 2026 on gradually improving margins while maintaining the commercial gains achieved in the first six months.

“In the second half of the year, our objective is to gradually improve margins, while maintaining the commercial progress achieved so far, so as to end 2026 in line with the approved budget,” Dănilă said.

The company, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker MILK, operates an integrated dairy business spanning its own farm, milk processing and the Lăptăria cu Caimac consumer brand.