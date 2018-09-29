Romanians set world record for largest human image of a country

Over 4,800 people, mostly students, set a world record in Alba Iulia on Saturday. They created the largest human image of a country, namely Romania’s map. The number 100 was also included in the map to celebrate Romania’s Centennial.

The participants came from 70 cities in Romania and were coordinated by 350 volunteers. The participants had to stay still and quiet for five minutes to have the record validated by representatives of the Guinness World Records.

The previous record was set in February 2018, when 3,400 people created the map of Myanmar.

