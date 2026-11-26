Several Romanian mountain resorts announced the start of this winter’s skiing season starting on the December 1 (National Day) holiday. Towns like Bușteni, Păltiniș, and Azuga were the first to announce the opening of the season, according to Profit.ro.

Bușteni

In Bușteni, snowmaking equipment was turned on this week so as to make slopes ready for skiers. According to an announcement on the Facebook page of Kalinderu Ski Slope, the sledging slope and the beginners' slope in the Fun Park will open on the first day of the December 1 long weekend.

Four snow cannons were used to produce snow on the sledging slope, while one snow lance and two snow cannons were used in the Fun Park.

Păltiniș

Skiing will also be possible in Păltiniș starting Saturday, November 28, at Păltiniș Arena.

"It's official! We are opening slope E and the chairlift during the upcoming long weekend! Slope D will, of course, also be ready thanks to the success of the snow farming process! The results of our work are starting to show and will continue to do so! The cold weather has delivered the forecast we were promised, and our snowmaking team has got to work: 40 hours operating 24/7 with all superpowers activated," representatives of the Păltiniș ski resort announced on Facebook on Wednesday, November 25.

Azuga

Snowmaking had already started on the Sorica and Cazacu slopes in Azuga, with the opening of the first sections expected around December 1.

Mayor Adrian Purcaru told Agerpres that work was underway on both slopes.

"For now, we are starting at the bottom of both the Cazacu and Sorica slopes, as this is the natural process, so that we can potentially open the beginners' slopes around December 1. The weather forecast is favourable for the coming days, with below-zero temperatures, at least at night. We are trying to cover the beginners' slopes with snow by December 1," the mayor said.

Poiana Brașov