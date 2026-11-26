Romania’s Craiova tops European Best Destinations’ Christmas market ranking again
More than half a million votes went to Craiova, where this winter’s market spans several city-center squares and streets and runs through January 3.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Craiova’s Christmas market has won the European Best Destinations public vote for the 2026-2027 season, ahead of Riga and Sofia. The Romanian city received 542,821 votes, a record for the platform’s competitions, according to the City Hall.
“Craiova makes history! Number one in Europe again!” the municipality wrote on Facebook.