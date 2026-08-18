NIQ Barometer shows Romanians focus their budget on essential goods

Romanians spent RON 68 billion (almost EUR 13 billion) in the first six months of 2026 on products from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and Electro-IT products, up 3.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the State of the Retail Nation barometer, published by NielsenIQ (NIQ) Romania. The consumer price inflation for the period was 10.1%.

The value of FMCG sales through retail channels increased by 5.2% in the first half of the year, but only by 3.9% in the second quarter, with inflation being the main factor supporting this growth, Agerpres reported.

Sales volumes have remained generally stable across most categories, with consumers adopting various cost-saving strategies, such as switching to more affordable brands or private labels, shopping from lower-priced channels or purchasing products on sale. In addition, food retail indirectly benefits from the reduction in HoReCa consumption, which consumers can increasingly afford less, NielsenIQ concluded.

All FMCG categories increased in value, in a context marked by high inflation. The Food category, with a share of 56% of the total value of the consumer goods basket, increased by 5.8%. Alcoholic beverages, which represent 12% of the sales value, increased by 2.4%, while non-alcoholic beverages, with a share of 19%, advanced by 7.3%. The Non-Food category, representing only 13% of the total basket, increased by 2.2% in value, but advanced in volume, amid the orientation towards cheaper products.

Continuing the trend seen last year, volumes increased in essential FMCG categories, but stagnated or declined in categories associated with impulse or indulgence consumption. Beer and chocolate saw significant volume losses, while coffee, for example, considered a necessity, increased in volume despite prices rising above the FMCG average. As in 2025, fresh produce, such as milk, cheese, meat and vegetables, benefited from higher demand in terms of volume.

"The purchasing power of Romanian consumers has deteriorated, with an average inflation of 9.4% between June 2025 and May 2026, compared to a salary increase of only 3.2%," according to Iulia Pencea, Managing Director of NIQ Romania.

Households cut spending on the Electro-IT segment.

According to the research, the Electro-IT market has gone through a difficult period, with consumers reducing higher-value discretionary purchases. Sales value fell by 7.5% and volumes by 8.9%. The Telecom category, the largest in the Tech and Durables (T&D) segment and which includes smartphones, recorded a 13.8% decrease in units sold, amid low consumer confidence and longer device replacement cycles.

Except for the Photo category, which recorded a 19.1% increase in sold volumes, all other T&D categories recorded decreases: office equipment (-4.1%), IT (-7.9%), small household appliances (-4.6%), electronics (-10.5%), large household appliances (-9.9%) and home comfort appliances (-24.4%).

"Romanian consumers are becoming more selective as persistent inflation, higher interest rates and declining real disposable income put pressure on household budgets. Although total consumer spending increased by 3.2% in the first six months of the year, consumers are adapting to economic pressures by choosing more affordable products, buying less but more frequently and from more stores, postponing expensive purchases and taking advantage of promotions. This behaviour reflects the continued concern for careful management of the family budget," said Iulia Pencea.

iulian@romania-insider.com