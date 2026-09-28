Romanian finance minister warns 2027 budget faces heavier pressures as RRF funding winds down
Romania faces a more difficult budgetary environment in 2027, with higher defence spending, public sector commitments and the approaching end of exceptional investment financing under the Resilience Facility/National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare said following the January-August budget execution.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The government deficit fell by 31% year-on-year to RON 59.4 billion (EUR 11.3 billion) in the first eight months of the year, equivalent to 2.9% of projected GDP. Nazare said, however, that the fiscal position remained subject to multiple pressures and required caution in preparing next year’s budget.
“Prudence, caution and responsibility are essential, in a context in which Romania is facing multiple pressures, and next year may be even more difficult from a budgetary point of view than 2026,” Nazare said in a Facebook post.