By comparison, one-third of consumers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and almost half (48%) of consumers globally report being financially comfortable, according to PwC’s global Voice of the Consumer 2026 survey.

Over the past year, the proportion of Romanians who feel financially secure has decreased by 2.5%, compared with increases of 5.4% in CEE and two percentage points globally.

At the same time, approximately one in nine Romanians (10.8%) say that their family is struggling to pay its monthly bills, compared with around one in 14 in 2025.

“Consumers are directly feeling the effects of the economic adjustment period Romania is going through. Tax increases, high inflation and the fact that incomes have not kept pace with prices have reduced purchasing power. The decline in retail sales shows that this pressure is leading to more cautious consumer behaviour,” said Ana Maria Iordache, Consumer Markets Leader, PwC Romania.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the average net salary, adjusted for inflation, was 6.3% lower in June 2026 than in the same month of the previous year, while retail turnover declined by 5.7% in the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

When it comes to their consumption habits, 60% of Romanian consumers say they intend to consume more fresh fruit and vegetables over the next 12 months. In addition, 40% plan to purchase more vitamins, supplements, and minerals, while 35% intend to consume more dairy products. These percentages are higher than those recorded at the regional level and close to the global average.

Moreover, 53% of Romanian consumers want to reduce their consumption of processed or high-sugar products, while 41% intend to consume less alcohol. Both figures are higher than the regional and global averages.

Romanian consumers are also more concerned than consumers in other markets about food safety, including the use of pesticides (62%), ultra-processed products (60%), and food traceability (52%).

However, the main concern remains the cost of medical services, cited by 69% of Romanian respondents, compared with 64% at the regional level and 54% globally.