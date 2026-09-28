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Romania CFA macroeconomic confidence indicator falls in August on bleaker expectations
The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator compiled by the CFA Society Romania through a monthly survey of its members fell by 4.8 points to 39.5 points in August.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The decline was driven mainly by the expectations component, which plunged 7.2 points to 40.2 points, while the current conditions component remained steady at 36.9 points.
“Participants anticipate the continuation of the stagflationary situation, with high inflation combined with economic stagnation,” said Adrian Codîrlașu, president of the CFA Society Romania.