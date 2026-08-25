Romanian tech executives launch Outcome1.AI to develop ‘Digital Employees’ for European SMEs

Romanian technology executives Bogdan Putinică and Alex Balint have launched Outcome1.AI, a startup developing AI-powered “Digital Employees” for small and medium-sized enterprises. Initially operating in Romania, the company plans to expand into Greece, Spain, and Poland.

Outcome1.AI’s platform allows SMEs to use Digital Employees for clearly defined business roles through a monthly subscription. Each AI system is assigned to one role, operates within established authority limits, and completes tasks or escalates them to a human employee when necessary.

The roles available at launch cover customer operations, finance and accounting, human resources, sales, IT, marketing, procurement, and data processing. Tasks can include responding to recurring customer requests, reconciling invoices, preparing HR documents, monitoring compliance requirements, qualifying sales leads, updating customer relationship management records, and triaging IT requests.

“An SME should be able to hire work capacity in the same way it hires a person for a role, with a predictable salary it can budget for - not license a tool and hope it can find someone to operate it,” said Outcome1.AI CEO and co-founder Bogdan Putinică, who previously led Microsoft’s operations in markets across Europe and Asia.

Putinică said the platform was designed to increase companies’ capacity while keeping decisions under human control. The startup presents Digital Employees as a way to cover work that existing teams cannot fully handle rather than replace current staff.

Outcome1.AI CTO and co-founder Alex Balint said reliability and safeguards were central to the platform’s development.

“An agent that sounds impressive in a demo and one you can trust with an invoice, a contract or a compliance decision are two entirely different things,” Balint said. “We built Outcome1.AI by tackling the technical challenge of combining Frontier AI capabilities with the safeguards a real company needs: accurate sources, clearly defined permissions, relevant context, evidence, and a clear escalation path.”

Alex Balint has more than 22 years of technology industry experience and has held positions at Microsoft, Amazon, and Stripe.

The company said its platform is SOC 2-compliant and certified under the ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards. It was designed to meet European data protection, security, and AI governance requirements, including the General Data Protection Regulation and the EU AI Act.

Outcome1.AI is supported by Microsoft for Startups, AWS Activate, NVIDIA Inception, and ElevenLabs Startups. The company said it is developing its own technology and intellectual property in Europe, with an architecture based on controlled access, traceable execution, role-specific permissions, and human oversight.

The launch comes as AI adoption among Romanian businesses remains at 5.2%, compared with an EU average of 20%, according to Eurostat data cited by the company. Meanwhile, 79% of Romanian employers report difficulties filling vacant positions, according to the ManpowerGroup 2026 Talent Shortage Survey.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)