Polish software company Symfonia Group has acquired Romanian software company Setrio.

The acquisition is meant to strengthen its capabilities in healthcare, pharmacy, construction, retail, trade, distribution, warehouse management, and industry-specific operations, allowing it “to support a broader range of businesses with software tailored to their industry needs.”

This is the third acquisition the Polish company is making in Romania, after Softeh Plus and NextUp, which have since been integrated into a single organization under the leadership of Roxana Epure as CEO of Symfonia in Romania.

Together, Symfonia and Setrio will serve customers with a wider portfolio of software solutions designed to address both regulatory requirements and sector-specific operational challenges. It also broadens Symfonia's presence across industries “where efficient inventory management, ordering processes, mobility and operational excellence are critical to business growth.”

The acquisition also supports the Polish group's long-term strategy of building “a strong European software ecosystem based on local expertise, trusted customer relationships and deep industry knowledge.”

"The acquisition of Setrio expands our existing portfolio with innovative solutions for retail, trade, distribution and warehouse management, healthcare and industry-specific processes. Setrio's team and capabilities fuel our position as a leading regional software player while creating an even stronger foundation for future cloud and AI-powered innovation," Piotr Ciski, CEO of Symfonia Group, said.

“For Setrio, joining Symfonia Group is a step that will accelerate the development of our products and services and provide us with a strong foundation for growth in a rapidly evolving technological environment. For our clients, this means faster access to enhanced products, new functionalities, and expanded integrations”, said Marius Ciuperca, General Director of Setrio. “As part of Symfonia Group, we can bring our expertise in warehouse management, B2B ordering and field-force mobility to new business verticals and markets, while continuing to serve the businesses and industries that have trusted us over the years”.

“We are building an ecosystem that supports businesses in their growth through technology. Setrio's capabilities complement our ERP and healthcare software expertise, allowing us to address a wider spectrum of customers across the Romanian market “, said Roxana Epure, CEO of Symfonia in Romania.

Backed by Accel-KKR and MidEuropa, Warsaw-based Symfonia Group supports more than 55,000 companies and accounting offices across Central Europe with business-critical ERP, finance, payroll, and HR solutions – serving diverse sectors including manufacturing, construction, retail, services, healthcare, pharmacy and the public sector. It also supplies Polish municipalities and public institutions with dedicated ERP, document management, tax and e-invoicing solutions.