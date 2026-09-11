The transaction strengthens Symfonia's capabilities in healthcare, pharmacy, construction, retail, trade, distribution, warehouse management, and industry-specific operations, allowing the Group to support a broader range of businesses with software tailored to their industry needs.

The acquisition reinforces Symfonia's position in Romania and supports the Group's long-term strategy of building a strong European software ecosystem based on local expertise, trusted customer relationships and deep industry knowledge.

"The acquisition of Setrio expands our existing portfolio with innovative solutions for retail, trade, distribution and warehouse management, healthcare and industry-specific processes. Setrio's team and capabilities fuel our position as a leading regional software player while creating an even stronger foundation for future cloud and AI-powered innovation." said Piotr Ciski, CEO of Symfonia Group.

The combination broadens Symfonia's presence across industries where efficient inventory management, ordering processes, mobility and operational excellence are critical to business growth. Together, Symfonia and Setrio will serve customers with a wider portfolio of software solutions designed to address both regulatory requirements and sector-specific operational challenges.

"For Setrio, joining Symfonia Group is a step that will accelerate the development of our products and services and provide us with a strong foundation for growth in a rapidly evolving technological environment. For our clients, this means faster access to enhanced products, new functionalities, and expanded integrations. As part of Symfonia Group, we can bring our expertise in warehouse management, B2B ordering and field-force mobility to new business verticals and markets, while continuing to serve the businesses and industries that have trusted us over the years." said Marius Ciuperca, General Director of Setrio.

Romanian customers get access to a one-stop software suite built around their needs, while continuing to work with trusted local providers.

"We are building an ecosystem that supports businesses in their growth through technology. Setrio's capabilities complement our ERP and healthcare software expertise, allowing us to address a wider spectrum of customers across the Romanian market. Together we can be a partner for even more local businesses and manage their technology needs better, with trusted software and a strong understanding of their industry." said Roxana Epure, CEO of Symfonia in Romania.

Setrio's competencies are closely aligned with areas where Symfonia has already built significant expertise. The acquisition creates opportunities for collaboration, product development and the exchange of expertise between teams in Poland and Romania, helping accelerate innovation, deliver greater value to customers and support businesses even better as they grow and digitalize.