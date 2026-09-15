CashClub, the cashback and smart shopping platform, is launching a new version of its website and mobile app after three months of development and an investment of 20,000 euros, funded entirely from its own resources by reinvesting the cash flow generated in previous months. The new version comes against a backdrop of roughly 20% growth across both sides of the business.

In September 2026, the company passed the 84,000-user mark in the B2C segment, on top of access to approximately 2 million users through its B2B white-label solution for businesses looking to offer cashback and coupon functionality to build customer loyalty. In parallel, over the past three months CashClub has added more than 200 new stores to the platform, including Auchan, Media Galaxy and Brico Dépôt, bringing its network to over 1,400 partner stores.

"At 84,000 users you have different needs than at 10,000, and the platform had to keep pace with the way users themselves have changed: they have moved from looking for a discount to double-checking their decision. They compare the price, look at the store, read what others say, and only then buy. Cashback has become the final step in a process that begins long before." says Alexandru Foaie, CEO of CashClub.

1.25 million lei returned to users. 3,000 lei, the largest single amount returned

Since launch, the platform has returned 1,256,774 lei to users in cashback, of which 353,797 lei in the last calendar year. A total of 193,581 transactions have been processed through the platform, with an average value of 120 lei per order, an average that covers products as well as services, travel and other categories offered by partner stores. The largest amount recovered by a single user on a single order exceeds 3,000 lei, for a book purchase.

The new version, built for repeat use and smart shopping habits

The direction of the new version was set on the basis of feedback from the user community, and the result serves a single objective: reducing the number of steps between the intention to buy and the actual decision. All the information about a store, cashback, codes, discounts, vouchers and frequently asked questions, has been consolidated onto a single page, and codes now open without the user leaving the page they are on. The interface has been entirely rethought, with an emphasis on speed and on mobile use, and signing in now takes a single click, via a Google account.

A second direction concerns confidence in the purchase decision. The platform is introducing comments and reviews, allowing users to see other people's experiences with a store, including whether and how quickly they received their cashback, a type of information that companies in this market rarely share. Users can also save their favourite stores and receive alerts by email or phone when new codes become available. The mobile app has been redesigned as well, with a new interface and new features.