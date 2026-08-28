Ascendia (BVB: ASC), a Romanian benchmark and provider of critical learning infrastructure, announced its financial results for the first half of 2026. According to the press release, the company recorded the best first half in its history, marking accelerated growth supported by the completion of previous projects, its own product portfolio, and efficient capital management.

The financial performance in H1 2026 was directly supported by the increase in operating revenue. This advance was driven by robust turnover of more than RON 20.6 million, generated mainly by services and sales associated with its own educational software products (CoffeeLMS, LIVRESQ and eJourneys), as well as contracts financed through the PNRR.

At the same time, the company achieved a net profit of RON 8.11 million, up 49.52% compared with the same period in 2025, achieving a solid operating margin of 44.09%. The evolution confirms the efficiency of the integrated business model and the scalable use of in-house products.

“The first half of 2026 was the best first half in the company’s history. After the very good results recorded in H1 2025, we managed to achieve significant growth both in terms of revenue and net profit. We have a solid financial position, with cash of around RON 25.8 million. This flexibility allows us to consider the possibility of early repayment of the ASC27 bonds to reduce financing costs,” said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO and co-founder of Ascendia.

As of June 30, 2026, equity doubled to RON 37.95 million, representing 71% of total assets of RON 53.45 million. The current liquidity ratio strengthened to 4.56, giving the company the capacity to finance future expansion stages without the pressure of an immediate need for external financing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ascendia on Facebook)